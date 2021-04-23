GREAT FALLS - After staying the same for roughly seven years, change may soon be on the way for floodplain regulations in Cascade County.
With their current survey, County Planning Director Charity Yonker tells Montana Right Now she wants to streamline these regulations, making them easier to understand.
Generally, regulations cover your ability to make environmental changes in common flooding areas, from new structures to stabilizing water banks. “It [covers] everything you can think of, any kind of development,” said Yonker.
However, to get your permit off the ground, you currently need to look over county and state rules since they have a few differences between them.
“I’m having to cross-reference three materials instead of just using one and being able to rely on that one,” she said.
Yonker says getting people’s thoughts now is essential to any future changes. With inspections on the way as part of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System, better rankings can mean lower insurance costs.
“If we can help reduce our rating, then we can pass on lower flood insurance premiums to the citizens,” said Yonker. “So that may entail increasing the regulations, or should we just be maintaining what we have so we’re not overburdening the citizens. ”
Once they make a draft, any final changes could come around Fall or Winter after a six month review process from state and federal agencies.
In the meantime, the online survey lasts until May if you’d like to give your thoughts, with another on the way later this year.