GREAT FALLS, Mont. - All adult Montanans are soon to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Cascade County is looking to ramp up volunteers for their clinics.
In an email, it said volunteers will be doing both clinical and non-clinical duties. We've gotten questions asking us who is giving the vaccine? And Justin Grohs with Great Falls Emergency Services clarifies this.
He says all shots are given by licensed medical providers.
"They're licensed nurses and medical providers and in some cases physicians who may help with the actual injection process. The volunteers, the non-medically trained volunteers are doing other jobs besides giving shots."," said Grohs.
A typical day at the clinic requires 35 people to help make sure everything runs smoothly. This is why Grohs says the volunteers are essential.
"Even though we have multiple agencies involved with this endeavor, it's pretty tough for those agencies to everyday supply 35 people to this operation," said Grohs.
"They can't do it on their own. The folks that are here running it the nurses, we have a lot of nurses here," said Cindy Downing, a volunteer at the clinic.
Duties volunteers are assigned are traffic control, welcoming people, and making sure they
"External traffic control outside with checkpoints and also entryway, welcoming folks in. We also have a lot of internal traffic control - making sure people are going to registration then to the injection area, so forth and so on. And we have a large observation area which you can see behind me which is also being staffed by volunteers," said Grohs.
"What I do is when they come in the door we'll find a seat for them at the registration table, we'll get them all registered they'll ask them all the questions, then we will - one of us will take them to a person to get their shot," said Win Downing, a volunteer at the clinic.
Win and Cindy tell me when the clinic first started, it took them 40-45 minutes to get people through. Now with the help of volunteers, they cut that time in half.
"Now we have people in and out within 20-22 minutes after they come in the door. So, it's a very smooth operation and it's just great being able to help these people, talk to the veterans, and talk to the other people as they're coming through the lines," said Win.
For the Downings, volunteering was a no-brainer when it came to helping fight the spread of COVID-19.
"We're not volun-told, we're volunteers and it really is a big plus when you're working for folks that appreciate you," said Cindy.
Right now, they are looking for volunteers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with occasional Saturdays.
Volunteers can opt into two shifts, the first from 8:00-1:00 p.m. and the second from 2:00-7:00 p.m.
But if you can't commit to a full shift, Grohs said they can work with you to make something fit your schedule.
For more information on volunteering, you can email Grohs at jgrohs@gfes.net