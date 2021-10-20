GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County law enforcement has declined the U.S. Attorney General's federal efforts regarding a nationwide increase of threats against schools.
Acting United States Attorney General Leif Johnson wrote the letter in accordance with the U.S. attorney general's instructing FBI to work with federal, state, local and tribal leaders in response to the uptick of threats against school boards, administrators, teachers and school staff members nationwide.
The Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Chief of Police Jeff Newton and County Attorney Joshua Racki responded declining assistance from FBI investigators saying local law enforcement in Cascade County are responsible in dealing with threats and intimidation against schools.
They added they will request help from the federal government if they need it. Otherwise, involving the FBI may cause panic among the community, they said.
The following is the full letter signed by Acting United States Attorney General Leif Johnson:
The following is the full letter from Cascade County law enforcement: