GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services shared information on the status of a few rivers and creeks in the county as there is a potential for flooding as river levels rise.
Weather and related precipitation can quickly change river levels, and recreationists should check the Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services Facebook for more information as the season progresses.
You can also download the CODE RED app to receive regionally specific notifications in real time.
-Belt Creek:
As of 12:00 noon on May 5, 2023, Belt Creek is currently running at an elevated or “action stage” meaning that it is in a pre-flood, approaching, but not yet in, “minor flood” status. Normal snow melt and run-off is currently in progress. Cascade County DES, local emergency response agencies and the National Weather Service are monitoring flow rates and will keep area residents informed of any changes or if any action is required.
-Sun River:
As of 12:00 noon on May 5, 2023, the Sun River is currently experiencing no issues and is running normally for this time of year. As usual, most spring run-offs are contained within Gibson Reservoir. Gibson Reservoir currently is at 47.4% of capacity and filling rapidly but normally with a current elevation of 4685.97 ft (with 4724 considered “full”). Onsite Dam Tenders expect small, seasonally normal releases to begin sometime the week of May 8 and continue as necessary as the season progresses.
-Dearborn River:
As of 12:00 noon on May 5, 2023, much like Belt Creek, the Dearborn River is currently running at an elevated or “action stage” with rise rates projected to possibly reach “Minor Flood” stage early Sunday morning. Cascade County DES, local emergency response agencies and the National Weather Service are monitoring flow rates and will keep area residents informed of any changes or if any action is required.
-Smith River: As of 12:00 noon on May 5, 2023, the Smith River is running normally with no anticipated issues.
-Missouri River: As of 12:00 noon on May 5, 2023, the Missouri River is running normally with no anticipated issues.
