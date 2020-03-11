Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...FOR THE ADVISORY PERIOD, PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS OVER KINGS HILL PASS, AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. FOR THE WATCH PERIOD, TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FOR THE WATCH PERIOD, COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH BRISK WINDS COULD LEAD TO WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO, WHICH COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN

...RAIN SHOWERS FOLLOWED BY GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS AND SNOW... SHOWERS ARE DEVELOPING AHEAD OF A SOUTHWARD MOVING COLD FRONT THIS AFTERNOON. A FEW LIGHTNING STRIKES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THE STRONGER SHOWERS. THE RAIN SHOWERS WILL QUICKLY MIX WITH AND CHANGE OVER TO SNOW AS A COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA. NORTHERLY WINDS MAY GUST UP TO 40 MPH BEHIND THE COLD FRONT. USE CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN IF TRAVELING THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

