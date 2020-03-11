GREAT FALLS- Two inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center have been charged after a cell inspection led to officers finding a piece of metal shaped to a point in the secure part of the facility.
Court documents say a Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified of a possible weapon found in the secure side of the Cascade County Detention Facility.
A sergeant told the deputy a current inmate, Esandro Rodriguez was found with a deadly weapon while incarcerated in the county jail.
The deputy was then informed staff had recovered what they believed to be a weapon, court documents saying the deputy was shown a roughly six-inch long piece of metal that was sharpened to a point at the top with a piece of cloth wrapped around the bottom for grip.
The deputy was told the weapon was passed between current inmates, Dallas Wills and Esandro Rodriguez.
According to court documents, a video of the incident shows a detention officer coming into a block to conduct a cell search.
Rodriguez sees the officer and goes into his cell and brings out a white bundled up shirt and attempts to hide it from the officer.
Court documents say Rodriguez comes into contact with the officer by pushing her out of the way before walking to the shower in an attempt to get away all while ignoring orders from the officer to give her the shirt.
Rodriguez then hands the shirt and all its contents to Dallas Wills who immediately attempts to hide the shirt by going into his cell and shutting the door.
Two officers go into the cell and give Wills orders to give up the shirt, Wills ignoring them and throwing the shirt on the ground.
Wills was then detained while the other officer retrieved the shirt.
A piece of metal sharpened to a point with a brown cloth wrapped around the metal was found inside the shirt.
On March 10 the deputy made an attempt to interview Wills and Rodriguez about what happened but both refused to speak.
Dallas Wills is a level three on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool according to court documents.
Dallas Matthew Wills has been charged with possession of deadly weapon by prisoner or youth in facility.
Esandro Rodriguez is a level three on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool according to court documents.
Esandro Roman Rodriguez has been charged with possession of deadly weapon by prisoner or youth in facility.