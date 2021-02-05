GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Detention Center is looking for volunteers to help with their new Victim Impact Panel.
They are looking for five participants who will be taught a three-day course on the effects of crime on victims of property crime, assault, robbery, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, drunk and impaired driving, and homicide.
The course is currently scheduled to be from March 9 through March 11.
According to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the primary goal of the curriculum is to prevent further victimization by helping offenders become aware of the impact of crime on victims and entire communities.
Participants are also asked to donate an hour a month to facilitate classes with inmates, however, there is no obligation. The sheriff’s office says participants do not need to be an expert in any particular field, and the classes are generally taken on a “guided discussion” format and staff is always nearby.
During the course, participants will get to interact with inmates convicted of some of the above crimes.
“Also of great importance, victims of crimes oftentimes experience healing by participating in these classes and victim impact panels by being able to confront those convicted of similar crimes,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Names will be screened ahead of time to ensure that if participants are a victim of a crime, they are not subject to the presence of the offender in their case.
The course will be open to law enforcement agencies across the state of Montana and the five community volunteers.
Participants will be required to pass a background check in order to participate.
If you are interested, you can contact Corporal Shelby Watson at 406-454-8098 or swatson@cascadecountymt.gov.
