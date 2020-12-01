Cascade County District Court continues changes into 2021

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County District Court continues to make changes due to COVID, and now County officials say these changes could carry into next year.
Since April court hearings have been hosted through video conferences and jury trials have not been done due to COVID restrictions.
Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says it's been a tough process dealing with the new changes.
“It's actually been kind of stressful. You know we had a real good system set up that we've been using for years to make sure cases were getting tried on time, moving things forward as best as we could, and when we can't do trials that delays things”, says Racki.
According to Racki two judges have already entered orders canceling jury trials until the end of the year, but further delays could bring on more issues.
“We realize that these delays in speedy trials could arguably affect someone's substantial rights, and so we're trying to do our best to minimize that for people. But at the same time, we're trying to hold people accountable and keep our community safe.”
The judges will evaluate COVID-19 infection rates before deciding when to continue trials, but for now, changes will be in place for a while.
“You know I have no insight to things like vaccines and some that you know you just don't get from watching the national news but I think until we get that going this could be for a while what I expect to see.”
The detention center is still limiting in-person visitation to the public and 24-hour visitation for inmates and their attorneys are now available.