Some double ballot drama happening in Cascade County less than a week ahead of the Presidential election. One Great Falls voter who identifies herself as transgender was concerned when she received two ballots in the mail.
One was issued to Trevor Hoven at her former address. The other was sent to Ryleigh Hoven, the name she goes by now, just a few days later. Ryleigh reached out to us over concerns about which ballot to fill out and submit on Tuesday, asking how this even happened in the first place.
Hoven explains how she began transitioning from male to female a few years ago and legally changed her name back in 2018. She kept the same social security number, got a new license, and registered to vote with her new first name, but didn't officially cancel her old voting account.
A few weeks ago she was mailed two separate ballots and is left wondering what would have happened if she didn't speak up.
"When I did the paperwork they registered me to vote as a new person not as the same person. I never would have requested two ballots of course. I feel it's an oversight. I'm more concerned about how many people this could this have happened to and how many more people are going to be dishonest and turn in multiple ballots,” said Hoven.
Now Ryleigh must choose which ballot to use and merge her two voting accounts.
Cascade County Elections Administrator Rina Moore explains what may have happened and why this case isn’t the norm.
“I wouldn't even say it's a mistake. It's not a system flaw. You have a person with two different first names. You would never identify that. We've never had someone change their first name since I've been in the office and and you wouldn't really look across the counter especially at a female and ask if they used to have a male name so we would have registered it,” explains Moore.
She says two voting registration accounts were created because Ryleigh didn't cancel registration in her former first name but also signed up with her new one.
Moore is calling this case an 'unfortunate incident.'
“Yes, she got two ballots and one needs to be voided out of the system,” said Moore.
She adds Ryleigh can move forward to submit only one ballot by visiting the Election Office downtown to merge the accounts and make only one ballot valid.
Moore is thankful the voter was honest and spoke up immediately. She believes this was an isolated incident.