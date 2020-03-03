GREAT FALLS - This morning we're following new information surrounding the global Coronavirus outbreak, and it’s impact in the northwest.
The death toll has risen to six in Washington State.
Five deaths were in king county and one in Snohomish County.
14 people are under observation for Coronavirus in Idaho.
Today Governor Bullock is hosting a press conference on the state's Coronavirus preparation.
The Cascade County Health Department has posted a new area on its website completely dedicated to the Coronavirus and its latest information.
It starts with some of the latest information on cases in Montana and so far only one person was under observation for possibly having the virus, and that person tested negative.
The virus acts a lot like the flu, and washing your hands as often as possible is one of the biggest weapons in the fight against it.
A vaccine for the Coronavirus will take time.
"We have been saying if everything moves as quickly as possible, the soonest that it could be would be in about one and a half to two years. That still might be very optimistic. That's doing absolutely everything at the same time, right?” said Hilary Marston, Medical Officer and Policy Advisor, NIAID, NIH
If you want to check out the CCHD Coronavirus page you can find the link here.