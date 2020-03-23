GREAT FALLS- With three cases of the corona virus confirmed in Cascade County now the local health department is discussing what this means moving forward.
The focus has been on preparation for when the day arrived.
The people who are confirmed with the virus all had recently traveled internationally, two of them are in there 50's while one is in there 20's.
None of these three people showed symptoms during travel and none of them flew into the great falls international airport.
Once they did show symptoms all three individuals took the necessary precautions.
"We have been preparing for a pandemic for years, we have developed emergency response plans we have exercised those plans and we work closely with one another so well know what to do in an event such as this this is the main job of public health this is what we do,” Said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer City County Health Department.
Once a case is identified public health nurses work with the patients to identify anyone who could have recently come in contact with them. To make sure those people begin a self-quarantine process and are taking the necessary precautions.
The Cascade County Health Department emphasized during the conference how important it is to practice the proven prevention methods, like frequent hand washing, wiping down all surface, and staying home if you are sick. You can find more information here.