GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As Cascade County has passed two weeks of a COVID-19 case rate equal to or less than 10 per 100,000, the county health department announced the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.
The Cascade City-County Health Department announced that effective immediately, the mask mandate and 75% capacity restrictions on events and gatherings have been lifted.
This week, Cascade County has achieved a rate of 9.6 cases per 100,000 cases according to the health department.
Although event size limits and the mask mandate are no longer in effect, Cascade City-County Health Department says it is critically important community members remember what got us to this point: social distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting capacity, and other common-sense practices like frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick.
“These best practices have resulted in our daily case rate dropping to the current level, and CCHD still recommends that these practices be implemented,” the Cascade City-County Health Department said in a release. “Please be mindful that now, although lifting restrictions is a good sign for our community, businesses, schools, and other agencies have the right to implement stricter requirements to protect their stakeholders and staff.”
The health department says they, in consultation with the Board of Health, will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community.