GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department announced they will pause online COVID-19 vaccination appointments made Thursday, Feb. 11 for next week due to a high demand.
CCHD wrote in a release they will not have online scheduling Thursday and are scheduling appointments on Feb. 15, 17 and 19 for those who are currently on the wait list.
CCHD wrote people who are towards the front of the wait list will get a call or email to reserve an appointment.
Those who are 70-years-old and older who have not made a request to be on the wait list may email vaccine@cascadecountymt.gov or call 406-791-9250 with their entire name and spelling, home address, phone number if calling or email and birth date.
CCHD asks people either call or email, not both, to make a wait list request. They added people may request to join the wait list at any time of the day -- email and phone line for the vaccination list is open at any time of the day at this time.