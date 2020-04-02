GREAT FALLS - Under a new order from health officials in Cascade County, anyone caught violating statewide stay-at-home and travel instructions could face action from local law enforcement.
According to the City-County Health Department (CCHD) the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) and the county sheriff’s office may follow up on CCHD investigations whenever they receive complaints around potential order violations. One such example includes a non-essential business remaining open when they should be temporarily closed at this time.
With that in mind, officers aren’t going out of their way to regulate your travel plans or daily activities. Instead, the GFPD is keeping its eyes and ears out with a focus on educating the public.
Lt. Doug Otto with GFPD said officers may approach odd-looking situations, like crowds with five or more people, and simply ask questions first to learn about the situation. Police and sheriff’s deputies are able to enforce certain state laws as needed, but Otto said law enforcement would rather start a conversation while they evaluate things on a case-by-case basis.
”I can’t give you a hard and fast rule. We have to look at every single thing and use a little bit of a common sense approach on what specifically is going on with this [situation],” said the lieutenant. “And we have discretion. That’s the key piece of this.”
If convicted for violating the order, businesses can face criminal or civil penalties if health officials, police and deputies can’t ‘find a satisfactory situation,’ after attempts to educate and correct behaviour, according to a statement from Trisha Gardner, a health officer with CCHD. More specifically, potential punishments include a $500 fine per day for each day of violation, 90 days in jail or both.
Moving forward, Lt. Otto asks everyone to follow orders on the local and state levels while using common sense in their own day-to-day lives to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
If you have any questions or concerns, you’re encouraged to call either CCHD, police, or sheriff’s deputies with the contact information below:
