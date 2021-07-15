GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In-person appointments, classes and home visits from the WIC program and the county's other Family Health services will resume on Sept. 7.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a federally-funded program to provide supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are at nutritional risk.
For more information or to make an appointment, you can call (406) 454-6953 or (406) 868-6897.
The County’s “Parents as Teachers,” “SafeCare,” “Circle of Security Parenting” classes and all other Family Health programs will also resume in-person services. For more information, call (406) 454-6950.
Most in-person Family Health services were previously suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release. As services resume, the City-County Health Department says they will strive to meet clients’ needs while keeping staff and clients safe by providing personal protective equipment upon request and disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces between client visits.