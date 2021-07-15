Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. GALLATIN COUNTY HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MORGAN RODEAN RUSSELL. MORGAN IS A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHING 130 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN BILLINGS ON JULY 4TH, WEARING A WHITE TEE SHIRT UNDER A BLACK TEE SHIRT WITH AN MCM LOGO ON IT, BLACK TIGHTS, CONVERSE SHOES, AND CARRYING A GRAY AND BLACK PURSE. MORGAN HAS NOT KEPT SCHEDULED MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS OR CONTACTED FAMILY, WHICH IS UNUSUAL. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELLBEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MORGAN RUSSELL, PLEASE CONTACT GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-582-2121 OR CALL 911.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND POTENTIAL DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 117... * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * LIGHTNING...Some storms could produce frequent lightning strikes. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered wet and dry. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&