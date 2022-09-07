GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Cascade County Detention Center, the sheriff announced.
A release from the Cascade County Detention Center said officers found the inmate, identified as Aleesha Mae Kempa, at 6:45 a.m.
Authorities tried lifesaving measures on Kempa; however, the measures did not work and she was declared dead.
The Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the death, and due to this being an in-custody death, Petroleum County Coroner Richard Brown was requested as the coroner.
CCSO said it appears Kempa died by apparent suicide based on the initial investigation.
