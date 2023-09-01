GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents and immediate family members of minors at the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) now have a new way of seeing them electronically.
JDC has been utilizing zoom since COVID-19 for court for their youth, and now they have taken that same concept and applied it to visitation for parents and immediate family.
"Being able to see their mom, dad, little brother, little sister, grandma really helps them and helps them keep in contact with them," said Alex Lugo, detention program supervisor at the Cascade County JDC.
While it took some time to get the hardware, get it installed, and some testing done; it now will take less than 5-minutes for youth at JDC to see their loved ones.
Lugo says it's important because with Montana, you never know what can happen weather wise, and sometimes family will live out of the county or even the state.
"Just the simple fact of mom was 2 hours away and inclement weather then they can't make it, it really makes the youth upset. And we hate to see that. So again, that's why we started the Zoom visits," said Lugo.
Lugo says the youth are excited to have this ability and communicate with their families and it's nice to see them smile.
"So being able to have them visit, it's a big relief for me because I know we can further take care of the kids and, you know, we can help them out as much as possible," said Lugo.
Currently, visits will be held during regular visiting hours of Saturday 8am-10:30am, Sunday 8am-10:30am and Wednesday 6:30pm-8pm.
Zoom visits will be closely monitored by Officers to ensure youth are visiting with only those persons on their approved visitation list.
You can call 406-454-6930 to set up a Zoom visitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.