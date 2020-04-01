GREAT FALLS- Starting April 1, the Cascade County Justice Court will be closed to walk-in traffic, but open for business.
The Justice Court customer service window will be open from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday according to a release from the Cascade County Justice Court.
If you need service outside of the listed times, or if you need an extension on any programs or fines, you can call 406-454-6873.
All filings should be submitted through U.S. Mail, if conformed copies are requested, a self-addressed stamped envelope must be provided.
For all civil matters, you can call 406-454-6870.
All changes will be in effect until further notice.