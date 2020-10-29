Montana Right Now is tracking ballot collection process so far across the Treasure State ahead of Election Day.
Cascade County is currently leading the state when it comes to returning ballots.
Election Administrator Rina Moore says at this point, her coverage area sits a little ahead of other major cities.
The numbers are starting to roll in, and so far 27,949 votes have been received in Cascade County alone.
Taking a look at other major polling offices across the state, just under 53,200 ballots have been collected so far in Missoula County. That’s a 63. 5% return rate.
Right now the state's average mail- in ballot return rate stands at 61%. Moore explains her numbers in detail, "We've received just about 28,000 ballots in Cascade County. So we have 68% of the ballots that we issued returned to this office already. We have 43,700 ballots out there. That also includes about 900 that were returned as undeliverable."
We have reached out to election officers in Gallatin and Yellowstone Counties to see where their return rates stand but have not heard back just yet.
Moore adds, returning ballots this week can help predict Tuesday's turnout at the polls; more ballots that are turned in before Tuesday means less people waiting at the polls during a widespread pandemic.
Just under 40% of voters are expected to be headed to the polls on Tuesday.
Moore estimates each voter will take around 20 minutes to cast their ballot and lines could be very long.
"We've been very very busy every single day so I would expect there to be 2-3,000 people on Election Day. We are encouraging everyone to take care of any re-issues, new registrations and everything right now because I can guarantee lines will be 3-4 hours long on Election Day and they're going to be standing outside."
She's advising voters to pick up a ballot in-person, go to their car to fill things out, and then return it at a drive- thru drop box to keep lines moving quickly.
Seating will be limited at most polling locations due to social distancing. Per Governor Bullock's directive, everyone must wear a mask to be allowed inside most voting venues.