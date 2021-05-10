Cascade County looks to launch new health organization

GREAT FALLS- One stop for all health services, that's the goal of a new mental health partnership in Cascade County.

Instead of patients traveling to different locations for different health services, two organizations are bringing their skills together to make sure people get the help they need, all in one setting.

Gateway Community Services and the Center for Mental Health are partnering to launch a new organization that provides integrated primary care, substance abuse treatment, and behavior health services.

Both organizations have signed a letter of intent with Cascade County and are now looking into legal requirements to make this project successful.

Gateway Community Services Board Chair Michelle Hill says this organization provides a unique and convenient service to central Montana residents who would be able to access well-rounded care in one location.

"Basically, we're providing a continuing of care that really supports the client, and really helps them do and be the best they can be," said Hill.

Hill says the project could take close to a year to reach approval but it's a change locals will see not only in Cascade County but all across central Montana.

"That’s really where, I guess I would say, substance abuse and behavioral health is really headed in the future, is complete person wellness. Bringing both mental health and substance abuse as well as primary care, medical, together in one so that way we can treat the whole person."

In three months Hill says both organizations will be put together a task force group that will figure out more details and discuss what the exact layout will look like.