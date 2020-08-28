GREAT FALLS- A Cascade County resident was arrested for refusing to wear a mask after entering a meeting room for jury duty.
A release from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip Dupaul reported to jury duty on August 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn, and refused to wear a mask upon entering the meeting room for jury duty.
Judge Larson, from Missoula, was substituting as a District Court Judge and told Dupaul to wear a mask, and when he refused, the judge issued a contempt of court order for Dupaul to go to prison for 24 hours.
The order then forced a Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputy to arrest Dupaul and put him in the Cascade County Detention Center.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says he is extremely frustrated and disappointed with how the situation was handled by Judge Larson, adding that he was not consulted regarding the decision.
“We as the Government should not be incarcerating and oppressing our citizens during this crisis over a mask order,” Slaughter said.
Slaughter said he knew the mask issue may come to fruition, so he took initiative and met with all local 8th District Court judges in Great Falls, who he says assured him they would not put him in a position where his deputies would have to arrest a citizen for not wearing a mask.
“What I failed to anticipate was that an out of town Judge from Missoula would not respect my concerns or the values of the people in Cascade County,” Slaughter said. “Judge Larson is not accountable to the citizens of Cascade County, he felt he could do whatever he wanted. Judge Larson sentenced Phillip to jail for contempt of court because he refused to wear a mask, potentially exposing him to COVID at the Cascade County Detention Center.”
“Taking a healthy person and ordering them to jail for not wearing a mask, where there is a known COVID outbreak, is reckless and very troublesome, especially over the highly contentious and debatable mask order.”
Under Montana law, Sheriff Slaughter and his Deputies must follow Judge Larson’s order according to the release.
You can read the full release here.