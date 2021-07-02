ARMINGTON, Mont. - After causing several spring floods over the past 10 years, Cascade County says a local bridge will soon get an upgrade.
With a replacement plan in the works, the current structure creates flooding hazards for nearby neighbors. This happens whenever flowing debris like twigs and stones build up as water levels rise during Spring, creating a natural dam.
This then pushes the stream over and under ground, before popping up in people's backyards. That's what happened to Local Pat Gabriel eight years ago, with ankle-high water polluting her well.
"I had to disinfect [it] every two days to disinfect all my lines,” said Gabriel. “You know, I honestly don't know what that [creek] water could carry."
While she isn't entirely sure, it may have created cracks on her property too, like the one by her crawlspace. "It started to cave in and it started right after we had that last flood," she said.
Even so, Gabriel tells Montana Right Now she sees the bridge as a part of her community, bringing folks in and out since it was first built in the late 1930s.
"It's like the school, it's a part of Armington,” said Gabriel.
However, she says she supports the county's plan if it solves their flooding problem. "If they feel in all hearts of hearts that it needs to be replaced to prevent flooding, then I'm all for it. There are people's homes at stake here," she said.
According to official documents, other identified issues include rot and out-of-date rails. "I'm sure that things do deteriorate [over time]," she said, adding she feels the bridge remains safe to drive on.
With construction of a new bridge starting next summer, the county's on the lookout for engineering firms to tackle the project head on.
If you have a proposal for improvements, you can call County Public Works Director Les Payne at (406) 454-6920.