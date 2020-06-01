GREAT FALLS - Cascade County officials announced the polling locations where residents can cast in votes or drop off ballots during the 2020 Primary Election Tuesday, June 2.
According to Cascade County, the Montana Expo Park is the only polling place open for the primary voting; however, there are several locations open to drop off ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:
- Courthouse Annex (325 2nd Avenue N., Great Falls, Mont.)
- Exhibition Hall (400 3rd Street NW, Great Falls, Mont.)
- Wedsworth Hall (13 Front Street S., Cascade, Mont.)
- Sun River Senior Center (13319 MT HWY 200, Fort Shaw, Mont.)
- Vaughn Volunteer Fire Station (360 Post Avenue, Vaughn, Mont.)
- Belt Golden Agers (19 Castner Street, Belt, Mont.)