GREAT FALLS- Cascade County will be holding public meetings over the internet.
Public meetings will be held over ZOOM, a release from the Cascade County Commissioners Office saying that the meetings will be held in a manner that keeps everyone in the community safe while still allowing for public participation.
To access the meetings, you can visit the county’s website here where the link to each public meeting will be posted.
Those without a laptop or desktop computer can access the meetings through a toll-free conference call-in number that is listed on the county’s website.
The public is asked to keep their comments to no more than seven minutes.
“We hope the community will be patient with us, as we all learn this new technology,” Cascade County Commission Chairman Jim Larson said in the release. “It is being implemented to keep government business moving forward, all while keeping our community and employees safe from transmission of COVID-19.”
