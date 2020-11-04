GREAT FALLS- Cascade County has released the final results of Tuesday’s election.
The following are the final results for the election in Cascade County:
President and Vice President
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris 39.76%
Jo Jorgensen & Spike Cohen 2.69%
Donald Trump & Mike Pence 57.02%
Write in 0.53%
U.S. Senator
Steve Bullock 45.30%
Steve Daines 54.44%
Write in 0.26%
U.S. Representative
Matt Rosendale 55.8%
Kathleen Williams 43.9%
Write in 0.30%
Governor and Lt. Governor
Lyman Bishop & John Nepser 4.08%
Mike Cooney & Casey Schreiner 41.04%
Greg Gianforte & Kristen Juras 54.73%
Write in 0.15%
Secretary of State
Bryce Bennett 39.99%
Christi Jacobsen 59.81%
Write in 0.20%
Attorney General
Raph Graybill 42.52%
Austin Knudsen 57.33%
Write in 0.15%
State Auditor
Troy Downing 56.54%
Shane A Morigeau 38.53%
Roger Roots 4.81%
Write in 0.12%
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Elise Arntzen 49.19%
Kevin Leatherbarrow 4.01%
Melissa Romano 46.65%
Write in 0.15%
Supreme Court Justice 5
Mike Black 40.74%
Laurie McKinnon 58.76%
Write in 0.49%
Retain Jim Shea
Yes 83.16%
No 16.84%
Retain John W. Parker
Yes 81.41%
No 18.59%
State Senator for District 10
Steve Fitzpatrick 97.03%
Write in 2.97%
State Senator District 15
Ryan Osmundson 96.71%
Write in 3.29%
State Representative District 19
Wendy McKamey 83.45%
George Anthony Schultz 15.62%
Write in 0.93%
State Representative District 20
Fred Anderson 66.81%
Melissa Smith 33.01%
Write in 0.18%
State Representative District 21
Ed Buttrey 65.27%
Jamie A Horn 34.41%
Write in 0.33%
State Representative District 22
Lola Sheldon-Galloway 57.27%
Jasmine Taylor 42.49%
Write in 0.24%
State Representative District 23
Brad Hamlett 48.92%
Scot Kerns 50.82%
Write in 0.25%
State Representative District 24
Barbra Bessette 47.41%
Steven Galloway 52.47%
Write in 0.12%
State Representative District 25
Steve Gist 52.37%
Jasmine Krotkov 47.41%
Write in 0.21%
State Representative District 26
Helena Lovick 48.75%
Jeremy Trebas 50.9%
Write in 0.35%
State Representative District 27
Josh J Kassmier 97.91%
Write in 2.09%
State Representative District 30
E. Wylie Galt 74.53%
Cindy Palmer 25.26%
Write in 0.21
Clerk of the District Court
Tina Henry 93.77%
Write in 6.23%
Commissioner District 2
James L. Larson 61.79%
Jim Stone 37.95%
Write in 0.26%
Constitutional Amendment No. 46
Yes 76.64%
No 23.36%
Constitutional Amendment No. 47
Yes 74.1%
No 25.9%
Constitutional Initiative No. 118
Yes 54.8%
No 45.2%
Legislative Referendum No. 130
Yes 52.23%
No 47.77%
Initiative No. 190
Yes 54.55%
No 45.45%