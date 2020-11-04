Polls

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County has released the final results of Tuesday’s election.

The following are the final results for the election in Cascade County:

 President and Vice President

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris 39.76%

Jo Jorgensen & Spike Cohen 2.69%

Donald Trump & Mike Pence 57.02%

Write in 0.53%

 

U.S. Senator

Steve Bullock 45.30%

Steve Daines 54.44%

Write in 0.26%

 

U.S. Representative

Matt Rosendale 55.8%

Kathleen Williams 43.9%

Write in 0.30%

 

Governor and Lt. Governor

Lyman Bishop & John Nepser 4.08%

Mike Cooney & Casey Schreiner 41.04%

Greg Gianforte & Kristen Juras 54.73%

Write in 0.15%

 

Secretary of State

Bryce Bennett 39.99%

Christi Jacobsen 59.81%

Write in 0.20%

 

Attorney General

Raph Graybill 42.52%

Austin Knudsen 57.33%

Write in 0.15%

 

State Auditor

Troy Downing 56.54%

Shane A Morigeau 38.53%

Roger Roots 4.81%

Write in 0.12%

 

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Elise Arntzen 49.19%

Kevin Leatherbarrow 4.01%

Melissa Romano 46.65%

Write in 0.15%

 

Supreme Court Justice 5

Mike Black 40.74%

Laurie McKinnon 58.76%

Write in 0.49%

 

Retain Jim Shea

Yes 83.16%

No 16.84%

 

Retain John W. Parker

Yes 81.41%

No 18.59%

 

State Senator for District 10

Steve Fitzpatrick 97.03%

Write in 2.97%

 

State Senator District 15

Ryan Osmundson 96.71%

Write in 3.29%

 

State Representative District 19

Wendy McKamey 83.45%

George Anthony Schultz 15.62%

Write in 0.93%

 

State Representative District 20

Fred Anderson 66.81%

Melissa Smith 33.01%

Write in 0.18%

 

State Representative District 21

Ed Buttrey 65.27%

Jamie A Horn 34.41%

Write in 0.33%

 

State Representative District 22

Lola Sheldon-Galloway 57.27%

Jasmine Taylor 42.49%

Write in 0.24%

 

State Representative District 23

Brad Hamlett 48.92%

Scot Kerns 50.82%

Write in 0.25%

 

State Representative District 24

Barbra Bessette 47.41%

Steven Galloway 52.47%

Write in 0.12%

 

State Representative District 25

Steve Gist 52.37%

Jasmine Krotkov 47.41%

Write in 0.21%

 

State Representative District 26

Helena Lovick 48.75%

Jeremy Trebas 50.9%

Write in 0.35%

 

State Representative District 27

Josh J Kassmier 97.91%

Write in 2.09%

 

State Representative District 30

E. Wylie Galt 74.53%

Cindy Palmer 25.26%

Write in 0.21

 

Clerk of the District Court

Tina Henry 93.77%

Write in 6.23%

 

Commissioner District 2

James L. Larson 61.79%

Jim Stone 37.95%

Write in 0.26%

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 46

Yes 76.64%

No 23.36%

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 47

Yes 74.1%

No 25.9%

 

Constitutional Initiative No. 118

Yes 54.8%

No 45.2%

 

Legislative Referendum No. 130

Yes 52.23%

No 47.77%

 

Initiative No. 190

Yes 54.55%

No 45.45%

