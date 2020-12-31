GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in Cascade County since Dec. 23.
The individuals include:
(1) male in his 60s
(4) females in their 70s
(2) males in their 70s
(1) female in her 80s
(2) males in their 80s
(2) males in their 90s
“We are deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals, and hope that Cascade County residents can join together to lend them compassion and support, particularly as we wrap up the holiday season tonight with New Year’s Eve,” the health department wrote in a release.
There have now been 107 deaths related to COVID-19 in Cascade County.