GREAT FALLS - The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting 19 additional COVID-19 deaths in Cascade County since Dec. 31, 2020.
The individuals include:
A man in his 60s
Three women in their 70s
Five men in their 70s
Four women in their 80s
Four men in their 80s
Two women in their 90s
“We are deeply sorry for the families and friends of these individuals, and hope that Cascade County residents can join together to lend them compassion and support, particularly as we wrap up the holiday season tonight with New Year’s Eve,” the health department wrote in a release.