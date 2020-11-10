GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County public health officials announced Tuesday that three more county residents have died since Nov. 7 from complications due to COVID-19.
This brings the number of total COVID-19 deaths in Cascade County to 45. Health officials say the residents who recently died were a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 80s.
Great Falls Public Schools also announced Tuesday that schools will be closing this Friday until after Thanksgiving break, resuming November 30. The Cascade City-County Health Department says it supports this decision to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.