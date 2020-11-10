Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... A COLD FRONT WILL ADVANCE SOUTH FROM CANADA AND ACROSS THE REGION THIS EVENING AND THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS TONIGHT, BRINGING A PERIOD OF BREEZY AND AT TIMES GUSTY NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS. IN ADDITION TO THE BREEZY AND GUSTY WINDS, LIGHT TO AT TIMES MODERATE BURSTS OF SNOW ARE ALSO POSSIBLE WITH AND BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, WITH UP TO 1 INCH OF SNOW BEING POSSIBLE ACROSS MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS AND UP TO 3 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. MOTORIST TRAVELING TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SNOW COVERED ROADWAYS, ALONG WITH SOME REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATIONS. && MOLDAN