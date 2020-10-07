GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department has announced an additional COVID-19 related death in the county.
The individual was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
This is the eighth COVID-19 related death in the county.
“I am deeply saddened to report this death, and my heart goes out to his loved ones,” states Trisha Gardner, Health Officer for Cascade County. “I strongly believe that we can prevent more deaths and more grieving families. It is absolutely critical that people stop to consider the risk of transmission in their everyday actions, and that they take special care when interacting with older adults or those with chronic illness. The time to respond seriously to this pandemic is now. I implore our residents to truly look out for each other by slowing the spread of COVID.”