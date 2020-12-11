GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in Cascade County.
The individuals include a man in his 50s, two women in their 70s, four men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.
“This reinforces the fact that although our county is doing well and the COVID-19 situation is improving, we still need to remain vigilant & defend the vulnerable in our community,” the health department wrote. “Please continue to do what you are already doing well: take protective measures and slow the spread!”
