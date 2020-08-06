GREAT FALLS- A third COVID-19 related death is being reported by the Cascade City-County Health Department Thursday.
The individual was a man over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and the death is related to the recent outbreak in the Cascade County long-term care facility.
“I am saddened at the death of this man, and I mourn with his family and loved ones as they face this loss,” states Trisha Gardner, Health Officer for Cascade County. “We know that COVID19 is particularly dangerous to older adults. I hope that everyone in our community will think of their own vulnerable loved ones and take every precaution to slow the spread of this virus.”
CCHD says measures proven to slow the transmission of COVID-19 include frequent & thorough handwashing, regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces, social distancing, and wearing masks or face coverings in public indoor spaces (as mandated in the Governor’s July 15 directive).