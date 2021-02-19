GREAT FALLS - Cascade County residents in Tier 1B are eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination starting Friday.
According to the Cascade City-County Health Department, those eligible in Tier 1B are the following:
Individuals age 70+
Individuals age 16-69 with qualifying health conditions*
No doctor’s note or other proof of medical condition is required. That would quickly overwhelm doctors’ offices.
American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications
*Phase 1B qualifying medical conditions:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Down syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy
Immuno-compromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
Sickle cell disease
Type 1 and 2 diabetes
On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19-related complications
The health department noted that there are many slots still available for appointments for the weeks of Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.
If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination online here.