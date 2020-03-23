CASCADE Co., Mont. - The Board of Cascade County Commissioners announced Monday they are advancing into 'Phase 3' of their county staffing plan due to the spread of COVID-19, restricting nonessential offices to the community.
“In the interest of minimizing the threat of coronavirus to the public we serve, and to protect county employees who serve our community, Cascade County has modified its operations and moved to our Phase 3 staffing plan,” BOCC Chairman Jim Larson said in the release.
'Phase 3' is split into three groups of workers: Essential workers required to work by Montana law, workers who can work off-site and workers who can not work off-site.
Essential workers of Cascade County include the clerk of the district court, justice court, county attorney, sheriff, clerk and recorder/auditor, and treasurer/superintendent of Schools, according to a release from the county's commissioners office. These offices will stay open during regular hours to the community. However, some workers, with the exception of county attorney’s office, sheriff and other law enforcement agencies, will work off-site if they are able to.
County offices not required to stay open will be available over the phone and email every day, according to the release. The release says aging services will close, but they will still offer services to the community.