GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Despite the nation hitting record highs in new COVID-19 cases, Cascade County, like many others in Montana, has seen active cases decline in recent weeks.
After reporting more than 1,000 active cases back in November, the Great Falls community is finally starting to see numbers head in the right direction.
Since mid-November Cascade County has dropped from 992 cases of the virus to 181 active cases.
The last time the county dropped below 200 active cases was last August, but with the new omicron variant detected in Montana less than two weeks ago, some people are worried it will catch up to them.
Laura Pepion has taken precautions and is one of the few people who has not tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, but she still has concerns.
"I’m kind of scared… not because I know I’m fully vaccinated but I know I can still get it. So I’m scared I might actually get the variant," said Pepion.
For others, the thought process is a little different.
"To me, it's not a huge deal but I’m a younger guy so I don't always take the bigger picture into the account. Just do your part for your neighbor is all I have to say really... just keep your community in mind," said Talon Herigon.
The first Montana cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant were identified in Gallatin and Missoula Counties in mid-to-late December.
While right now there is no trace of the new variant in Cascade County officials recommend getting vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already, wearing a proper mask, and getting tested for COVID-19 regularly.