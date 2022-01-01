Cascade County sees tremendous decline in active covid cases

Weather Alert

...Areas of blowing and drifting snow expected through Sunday morning... West to southwest winds gusting in excess of 40 mph at times will create areas of blowing and drifting snow over portions of central and north- central Montana through Sunday morning. Expect visibility reductions down to a half mile and partial lane blockages on areas roadways. Some impacted routes include interstate 15 from Helena to the Canadian border, highway 200 from Rogers Pass to Lewistown, highway 191 near Judith Gap, and all of highway 89 northwest of Great Falls. Use caution and allow extra time if traveling tonight through Sunday morning.