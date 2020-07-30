Cascade County set to begin reconstruction project on old historic jail

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Commissioners award $174,872 to Hazardous Technologies Inc. to reconstruct the historic old jail building.
The project will focus on removing hazardous materials such as led based paint, mercury, and even asbestos.
According to Cascade County Commissioner Jane Weber, the building is currently being used to store old equipment such as file cabinets, desk, and even chairs.
Weber says that before they can make the building into something new, their first step is to fix it up.
“In order to be able to even consider repurposing the building you have to have it clean. That’s always been on our minds. You can’t do anything with the building until you get the hazardous material cleaned from it.” said Weber.
Originally the jail building closed down around the 1980s because the county needed a bigger facility.
Now that the reconstruction process is taking place, Commissioner Weber hopes this building can be used for something great once again.
“It would be very nice to make it a justice campus and have actually our justice of the peace court over in the old jail and bring over our probation.”
Weber believes her idea could be beneficial in the long run.
“It frees up the space if we are assigned by the state an additional district court judge. It would allow for the opportunity for the courthouse now to be totally dedicated to the district court judges.”
The project is set to begin on August 10th and should be completed within eight weeks.