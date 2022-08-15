GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently.
The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified as Shane Tuttle, 52, was driving a motorcycle westbound on River Drive North and crashed after failing to negotiate a curve.
Tuttle's cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries to hi head, and the manner was ruled accidental.
The second crash was a two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and Honda, that happened at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 7th Street the night of July 19.
Slaughter said the motorcycle driver, identified as William J Griffin, 37, received medial treatment at the scene of the crash and then was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.
Griffin's cause of death is blunt force trauma, and the manner was ruled accidental.
Slaughter said the driver of the Honda was not injured.
The Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
The third crash was a two-vehicle crash, involving a truck and motorcycle, that happened at the Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road intersection Thursday, Aug. 11.
Slaughter said the motorcycle driver, identified as Allen Helminiak, 43, was transported to Benefis where he died of his injuries a few hours after the crash.
Helminiak's had many internal and external injuries, and his cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of his death was ruled accidental.
