GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on 15th St. S and 7th Ave. S in Great Falls.
Tony Munkres with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) tells KFBB that the officer involved was with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
The person shot is being treated by medical personnel.
At this time GFPD is not involved but is assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.