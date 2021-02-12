GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is now accepting applications for the 2021 Spring Citizens’ Academy.
Space is limited to only 35 people the CCSO says, and the spring academy is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 1.
Applications can be found here, and are due by Friday. March 19.
The program is free and designed for citizens of Cascade County. Attendees of the academy will experience an inside view of the Sheriff’s Office and the different roles and responsibilities of sworn Deputies, civilian employees and Detention Officers.
During the eight-week academy, attendees will meet the men and women of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, see what they do to help make the community safe, tour the jail, participate in a ride-along and even get some hands-on experience with the tools and equipment we use.
Applicants must be able to attend the eight-week academy, comprised of Thursday evening classes and one Saturday Class.
A background check is performed on all applicants.
All eligible applicants who successfully graduate from the academy will receive a graduation certificate and a concealed weapons permit according to CCSO.
Course curriculum includes:
Uniformed patrol
Legal/Courts
Investigations
D.U.I. recognition
Coroner Duties
SWAT operations
Driving techniques
Firearms/Use of Force/Taser training
Detention Facility and Operations
Volunteer Opportunities
Participants must be 18 years or older
If you have any questions, you can contact Lt. Landon Koteskey, Academy Coordinator, at 406-454-7689.
We are now accepting applications...Posted by Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office on Friday, February 12, 2021