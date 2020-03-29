GREAT FALLS - As conditions around the coronavirus pandemic change from day to day in Cascade County, it’s easy to find and accidentally spread misinformation online. WIth that in mind, the county sheriff wants to clear the air when it comes to rumours around local law enforcement.
In a Facebook post with nearly 900 reactions as of Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter addressed a few myths he’d heard around CCSO and Gov. Steve Bullock’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order. They include unlawful stopping and questioning for non-essential travel, a county-wide closure and the regulation of social distancing.
All of them are false and unconstitutional, said Slaughter. While he’s not sure about the rumours’ origins, the sheriff said such speculation can only make matters worse than they are.
”I’ve heard more false rumours about how many cases are out there, how many people have died due to the virus and all sorts of stuff, and most of what i’ve heard has been completely false,” said Slaughter. “That rumour mill creates panic. Don’t talk about it unless it’s been confirmed.”
Even then, Slaughter wants the public to be mindful of what they share in person, and on social media.
Additionally, with many communities facing plenty of uncertainty in these times, the sheriff said he encourages everyone to be a good neighbor and help each other out, whether it’s through sharing supplies or by simply reaching out.