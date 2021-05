GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday, May 4, the Montana Department of Justice reports.

Jolee Koldeen Davis, 15, is described as a white girl, stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125-pounds, has blond or strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cascade County Sheriff's Office at (406) 454-6820.