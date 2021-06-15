GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter announced he will run for re-election as a Republican.

Chair of the Cascade County Republican Central Committee Cyndi Baker said in a release that Sheriff Slaughter's decision has earned him support from every republican legislator in Cascade County.

Baker's release goes on to say:

We share his concerns regarding lack of respect for the profession of law enforcement by the Democratic party as well as the local candidates who have aligned themselves with radical and even terrorist organizations.

We laud Sheriff Slaughter’s desire to stand up for all the citizens in Cascade County and know he will continue to do an outstanding job no matter the party designation.

We are the “big tent” party and we welcome any other Democrat office holder or constituent who feels that their voice is not being heard or their concerns are not being addressed.