GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Cascade County Sheriff's Office employee was caught with child sexual abuse material on his phone while getting a new one.
According to court documents, a Verizon Wireless employee reported seeing explicit photos of children on Garret Anthony Pedersen’s phone while Pedersen was getting a new one.
During an interview, Pedersen reportedly admitted to having child sexual abuse material images on his phone that he had downloaded.
Documents say Pedersen consented to have his phone searched and a detective reviewed at least one photo that met the definition of a child engaged in sexual conduct, actual or simulated.
Garret Anthony Pedersen has been charged with sexual abuse of children.
Previous coverage:
CASCADE COUNTY, MT- The Cascade County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) held a live public meeting on Thursday which was led by Sheriff Slaughter, addressing the arrest of one of their employees.
Cascade County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) that Detention Officer Garret Pedersen was under investigation for possession of child exploitation material.
Slaughter also noted during the meeting that Peterson is in his early 20s.
GFPD advised that they were arresting Pedersen for one count of sexual abuse of children.
Pedersen was arrested at his residence, and Sheriff Slaughter noted during the meeting that Peterson did not have any supervision of children during his short six months of employment with CCSO.
Slaughter also added that Peterson’s employment effective immediately was terminated with the CCSO.
“I know people out there are upset hearing this news, and so are we,” Slaughter said.
The investigation is being led by GFPD, and CCSO is in full cooperation with GFPD.
“No one is above the law, and I know the community expects decisive and appropriate action. As your sheriff, I will work hand in hand with the Great Falls Police Department to find the truth of this matter,” Slaughter added.
“Please do not judge the actions of one person on an entire organization. I would like to thank the Great Falls Police Department for their assistance in this matter. Also the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Thank you very much for protecting our community, citizens, and our children.” Slaughter concluded.
Pedersen is being held at the Chouteau County Detention Center instead of Cascade County Detention Center for the safety of those in Cascade County Detention Center, and his own.
Article originally published June 29, 2023.
