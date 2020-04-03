UPDATE (1:10p.m. 4/3) According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, search and rescue teams were able to find a missing 7 year old boy this afternoon. He was found safe and is not hurt.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirms his Search and Rescue team is looking for a missing child near Vaughn and Sun Prairie at 26 White Lane.
According to scanner traffic, the child may be 7 years old.
Right now the Sheriff's Office is sharing little information but we will continue to provide updates on this developing story.