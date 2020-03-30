GREAT FALLS - In light of the corona virus outbreak the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has begun taking new precautions when it comes to personal protections while serving the community.
It all comes down toor p-p-e. Now this isn’t the everyday p-p-e you at home may be more familiar with seeing for example a hard hat or safety vests on a construction site.
Right now they are using several different items to protect themselves from the virus while in the field.
Some of these items include two different kinds of masks one specifically for the deputies and the other for someone they may have to be detaining.
“You know we talked with our medical staff and other medical professionals this was just the recommendation of the minimal amount of equipment that we should have the reality of it is we want to make sure our people are healthy so we can protect you and keep you safe,” said Sheriff Slaughter.
Other items included are gloves and personal bottles of hand sanitizer.
Sheriff Slaughter did say this equipment would be used on a case by case basis, since these extra resources are extremely limited.
“The reality of it is that personal protective equipment doesn’t have that long of a shelf life and we are trying to maximize that because those resources are extremely limited, so we are trying to have them dawn that protective equipment when they see it best, “said Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Cascade County Sheriff
The biggest message from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Department was for the public to not panic and that we will get through this together.