Cascade County Sheriff's Office upgrades control panel with new switchboards

GREAT FALLS- After many technical issues, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office has finally added a new control panel to help keep the county jail safe.
The new switchboards are more compact then what the jail used to have, and they also come with a lot more features to keep everyone safe.
The switchboard allows you to open up doors all at the same time and it also lets officers name and locate each jail pod specifically.
And to eliminate the problem of officers accidentally popping open doors, this new switchboard comes with a more detailed safety system.
Although this investment cost a little over half a million dollars, Sheriff Slaughter believes it was worth the money.
Slaughter says, “We feel that this is an important step to not only protect our staff but also the inmates.”
Sheriff Slaughter says although the new board is more reliable, this system uses more technology and they’ll have to keep an eye on proper updates down the road.
Even though it took close to a year to finally start this project, Slaughter says he’s already seeing how beneficial the system is.