GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Board of Cascade County Commissioners announced Wednesday a petition for recounting ballots in Cascade County was filed after the 2022 Midterm Election.
The following is a press release from the Board of Cascade County Commissioners:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Recount was filed by MCA § 13-16-201(1)(a). Consequently, pursuant to MCA 13-16-204(2), the Recount Board (Board) will convene briefly at the Courthouse Annex, located at 325 2nd Ave. N., Room 111, Great Falls, Montana, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. at which time the Board will, without delay, relocate to the Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark (ExpoPark) 400 3rd Street NW, Great Falls, Montana, on Monday, November 28, 2022, to commence with conducting the ballot recount. Pursuant to MCA § 13- 16-411(1) the recount is open to the public and the public is invited to witness the recount process.
The recount shall commence upon the Board’s assembly at ExpoPark and continue thereafter until 5 p.m. with a one-hour break from 12 -1 p.m. In the event the recount is not concluded Monday, the recount board shall reconvene at ExpoPark each day thereafter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour break from 12-1 p.m. and conduct the ballot recount until the recount has concluded. For questions, please contact the Board of County Commissioners at (406) 454-6810.
