GREAT FALLS - As office and appointment backlogs increase across the Treasure State, the Cascade County Treasurer’s office plans on adding a new room for handling property tax payments while helping renew vehicles.
The office says they want to streamline the process, bringing some people away from the main hall as a way of cutting long wait times and group sizes.
It’s been a work in progress for months, cleaning out rooms for office space after hearing customer complaints of waiting for hours during the Coronavirus pandemic.
They’re not the only ones either, with Yellowstone County facing six weeks of backlog from COVID-19, according to Cascade County Treasurer Diane Heikkila, who said she spoke with them earlier.
Since vehicle renewals and paying your home taxes go quicker than getting new title work, Heikkila said giving them their own room may quicken things for customers as a whole.
“Title work, depending on what people have, could take 15 minutes to sometimes even an hour depending on how many things they have,” she said. “We didn’t want our renewal people waiting behind the title customers.”
Title work still requires grabbing a queue ticket, but up until this point, services like license renewals asked customers to follow footprints through a roped off line as they wait for their turn.
Heikkila describes the new facility branch as an experiment for now, since how long you queue for still depends on any given day. Still, she hopes it’ll make all their services easier for anyone who needs them.
Staff are shooting to open the new office this week, with regular business hours Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 4:45 pm.
If you still don’t feel like standing in line, Heikkila recommends going online, sending digital applications with pictures of any necessary documents.
“When you go [on] the portal you’re going to see ”To allow 5-7 business days.’ That’s just because we don’t know how many submissions we’re going to get all at once, but we have been able to keep them caught up,” she explained.
Going through the website may take one or two days to process, according to the Treasurer.