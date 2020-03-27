GREAT FALLS- Starting Monday, March 30, the Cascade County Treasurer’s Office will be open by appointment only for both motor vehicle registration and renewals and property tax payments.
Residents are asked to call 454-6760 to make an appointment or to schedule online at mvdappts@cascadecountymt.gov.
“Walk-in traffic has been slow and the need to retain all of our clerks seems counter to the Governor’s directive,” explains County Treasurer, Diane Heikkila. “Therefore, we have developed an online appointment system for those folks who need to register or renew their vehicle tags in person due to extenuating circumstances and those folks who need assistance paying their property taxes.”
Routine vehicle registration renewal can also be done online here.
Property taxes can also be paid online here, with a check mailed to the County at: PO Box 2549, Great Falls, MT 59403, or placed in the drop-box of the entry foyer of the Treasurer’s office building at 121 4th Street North.
Checks made by taxpayers must be made out for the full payment amount as the state does not allow the county to accept partial payments.
The full release from the Cascade County Commissioners Office:
