GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Treasurer’s Office is resuming normal operating hours from 7:00 am to 4:45 pm, Monday through Friday.
County employees will be available to issue motor vehicle registrations and renewals and to accept property tax payments according to the Cascade County Commissioner’s Office.
A limited number of appointments will continue to be scheduled, and appointments can be made by calling 406-454-6860, extension 0.
A six-food social distancing requirement will be maintained for all walk-ins.
“We will admit the number of walk-in customers that space allows in keeping with the social distancing requirements. Overflow customers who arrive without an appointment should line up accordingly outside the Treasurer’s Office. A county employee will manage incoming/outgoing client numbers to sustain the social distancing requirements,” said Cascade County Treasurer, Diane Heikkila.
Yellow lines have been painted on the sidewalk outside the treasurer’s office to show proper distancing.
Clerks will be positioned to maintain a safe distance at the counter as well, which may make wait times a little longer Heikkila said.
Routine vehicle registration renewals can be done online on the Motor Vehicle Division’s website here.
Dealership Titles from banks that have arrived in the Treasurer’s Office and are propery signed can be done online as well. You can confirm your paperwork is in order by calling 406-454-6860, extension 0.
Property taxes can also be paid online here, with a check mailed to the County at PO Box 2549, Great Falls, MT 59403 or with a check placed in the drop-box located in the entry foyer of the Treasurer’s office building at 121 4th Street North.
Treasurer Heikkila is reminding taxpayers that their checks must be made out for the full payment amount, as the state does not allow the county to accept partial payments.