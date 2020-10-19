GREAT FALLS — After receiving a private family donation of $50,000, the United Way of Cascade County is offering relief in the form of $500 checks to 100 local individuals and families.
The program is open to anyone living in Cascade County who can show financial hardship from pandemic-related conditions. There is no income threshold, but applications are being weighed to prioritize families with children under 18, minority households, and essential workers.
The foundation will donate another $50,000 if the community can match the initial donation, which could help up up to 300 households in the area.
“We’re calling this program Essential Funds for Essential Needs because our community has many critical needs that aren’t being met right now,” United Way President Gary Owen said. “Many families are struggling, many have seen their paychecks and savings shrink since March. This donation will help 100 families, but we know many more are in need.”
Applications must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at a secure drop box located at Opportunities Inc., 905 1st Ave. N. Anyone with extenuating circumstances who cannot drop off their application, can call 868-0004.